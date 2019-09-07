The Stand News reporter suffered wounds to his lips as he was punched in the face and hit to the ground while covering police’s mob dispersal operation in Yau Ma Tei on Friday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Journalists Association condemns attack on reporter covering anti-government protests
- A Stand News reporter was attacked by an unidentified person when broadcasting police’s mob dispersal operation live in Yau Ma Tei
- More than a dozen riot police were at the scene but did not do anything to stop the attacker, alleges reporter who was punched in the face
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
