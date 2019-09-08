Police officers point guns at anti-government protesters in Tsuen Wan on August 25. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: group of police relatives comes forward to end animosity between force members and demonstrators
- Police Relatives Connection member supports demand for independent inquiry into alleged use of force on anti-government demonstrators
- Both the force and protesters regard the group with suspicion and consider its activities might actually be a ploy
Topic | Hong Kong police
Police officers point guns at anti-government protesters in Tsuen Wan on August 25. Photo: Reuters