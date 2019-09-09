Channels

Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Law and Crime

Hong Kong burglary nets HK$2 million in cash and valuables

  • Police say jewellery worth about HK$1 million and seven watches valued at about HK$600,000 stolen from village house in Ngau Keng Tsuen
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 3:31pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
On May 23 last year, Ho Tung-sing prised open a glass cabinet in a jewellery shop in Tsim Sha Tsui and made off with six diamond pieces. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Serial robber confesses to stealing diamond jewellery worth HK$5.5 million from Hong Kong jewellery store after being granted parole from a life sentence

  • Ho Tung-sing, 61, masterminded a series of armed robberies between 1986 and 1991 and once gunned down a man
  • He was granted parole over an armed robbery for which he was jailed for life, when he raided a Tsim Sha Tsui jewellery store on May 23 last year
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 1:30am, 4 Sep, 2019

On May 23 last year, Ho Tung-sing prised open a glass cabinet in a jewellery shop in Tsim Sha Tsui and made off with six diamond pieces. Photo: Felix Wong
