A 21-year-old boy died mysteriously inside Halloween-themed attraction “Buried Alive” at Ocean Park on September 16, 2017. Photo: David Wong
Halloween-themed attraction at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park had clear instructions for visitors, show director tells inquest
- Cheung Chiu-kit died under mysterious circumstances at theme park’s haunted house two years ago
- Show director Joel Brett Talacko tells Coroner’s Court all attractions inside park have maps posted at entrance
