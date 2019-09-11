Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Allen Yu Kam-lun, 65, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Hong Kong barber has shears confiscated after chopping off stranger’s ponytail on bus

  • ‘Your hair was getting in my way,’ said Allen Yu Kam-lun, 65, when astonished woman demanded explanation
  • But prosecutors reveal more than 40 past convictions, including four involving violence
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 7:36pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Allen Yu Kam-lun, 65, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Photo: Jasmine Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.