‘Very minimal effect’ on Hong Kong whether US lawmakers succeed in bid to ban sale of tear gas and anti-riot gear to city, says police association chief
- US congressional representatives announce bill to prohibit American companies selling non-lethal crowd items, such as tear gas, as well as defence articles and services to Hong Kong
- Police sources confident force can find other overseas suppliers, with one saying there is a wide variety to choose from, including some very good ones in mainland China
