Ocean Park closed the Halloween haunted house “Buried Alive” after the fatal accident on September 16, 2017. Photo: David Wong
Ocean Park workers mistook Hong Kong student for fellow employee and failed to prevent his death in haunted house accident
- Former employee says he did not pay special attention to Cheung Chiu-kit, 21, when he took the incorrect path leading to his fatal accident
- Medical experts to explain Cheung’s death on Thursday, the fourth day of the six-day inquest
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Ocean Park closed the Halloween haunted house “Buried Alive” after the fatal accident on September 16, 2017. Photo: David Wong