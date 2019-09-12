The Hospital Authority said cybersecurity measures were stepped up to thwart the attack. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police and government IT team rush to investigate cyberattacks targeting Hospital Authority and Correctional Services Department
- Security measures boosted after two attacks were brought to authorities – but no data leaks reported
- Unidentified attacker was targeting stored data at Hospital Authority, spokesman says
Topic | Cybersecurity
The Hospital Authority said cybersecurity measures were stepped up to thwart the attack. Photo: Felix Wong