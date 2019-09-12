Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nelson Lam advised consumers to shop with credible traders. Photo: Tory Ho
Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs uncovers 11 cases of traders trying to cheat consumers using short-weight malpractices

  • Customs investigated close to 100 outlets targeting restaurants, seafood stalls and fruit stands ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
  • Most serious case involved a restaurant in To Kwa Wan, which claimed a lobster weighed about 34 per cent more than it did
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy  

Updated: 6:30pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nelson Lam advised consumers to shop with credible traders. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.