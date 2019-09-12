Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong police handled 3,855 reports of fraud in the first six months of 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Hongkongers bilked out of millions in fake celebrity investment scams found on Facebook and other social media

  • More than 20 city residents victimised in past two months by overseas fraudsters posing as financial gurus with famous clients
  • Con artists claim popular actors and musicians got rich following their bogus investment plans
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 6:46pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong police handled 3,855 reports of fraud in the first six months of 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.