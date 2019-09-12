Hong Kong police handled 3,855 reports of fraud in the first six months of 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers bilked out of millions in fake celebrity investment scams found on Facebook and other social media
- More than 20 city residents victimised in past two months by overseas fraudsters posing as financial gurus with famous clients
- Con artists claim popular actors and musicians got rich following their bogus investment plans
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police handled 3,855 reports of fraud in the first six months of 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee