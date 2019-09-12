Channels

Angela Villamer Vivo was found guilty of assault at Kowloon City Court and remanded into custody. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Filipino helper in Hong Kong facing jail after being found guilty of assaulting young boy in her care

  • Angela Villamer Vivo convicted at Kowloon City Court and is told prison awaits
  • Vivo was cleared of three other charges, including indecent assault, after magistrate said he could not rely on child’s testimony
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 8:37pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Angela Villamer Vivo was found guilty of assault at Kowloon City Court and remanded into custody. Photo: Handout
