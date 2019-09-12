Screenshots from a seven-second video of a police officer waving a baton, which was widely circulated online. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police confirm video showing officer swinging baton in station is authentic, but say it is not relevant to issuing of weapons this week as it was filmed last year
- Film was made in February 2018 and force admits conduct was ‘not appropriate’
- But police say it should not be linked to decision to give off-duty officers extendable batons to help with fight against anti-government protesters
Topic | Hong Kong police
Screenshots from a seven-second video of a police officer waving a baton, which was widely circulated online. Photo: Facebook