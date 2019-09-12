Pro-government demonstrators gather outside the Court of Final Appeal in Central to demand resignation of Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma. Photo: Nora Tam
Pro-government demonstrators demand resignation of Hong Kong Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma over ‘lenience’ shown to democracy activists
- 100 people from Defend Hong Kong Campaign rally outside Court of Final Appeal, alleging judges have helped offenders by bailing them
- But legal expert Eric Cheung says judges give bail based on reasoning and one’s political stance is never taken into account in decision-making
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Pro-government demonstrators gather outside the Court of Final Appeal in Central to demand resignation of Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma. Photo: Nora Tam