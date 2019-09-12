Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fire service chiefs again try to debunk rumours of fatalities on the night of August 31. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

‘Communication problem’ led to Hong Kong police officer telling paramedics there were no casualties in MTR station on night seven people were hurt, fire service says

  • Backup ambulance crew arrived at station after midnight but officer standing guard at exit E said no one was injured; they waited there for 15 minutes
  • Officials, for the ninth time in 12 days, again attempt to debunk rumours three protesters were killed in Prince Edward MTR station on August 31
Topic |   Hong Kong rescue services
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 11:23pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fire service chiefs again try to debunk rumours of fatalities on the night of August 31. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.