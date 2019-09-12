Fire service chiefs again try to debunk rumours of fatalities on the night of August 31. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
‘Communication problem’ led to Hong Kong police officer telling paramedics there were no casualties in MTR station on night seven people were hurt, fire service says
- Backup ambulance crew arrived at station after midnight but officer standing guard at exit E said no one was injured; they waited there for 15 minutes
- Officials, for the ninth time in 12 days, again attempt to debunk rumours three protesters were killed in Prince Edward MTR station on August 31
Topic | Hong Kong rescue services
Fire service chiefs again try to debunk rumours of fatalities on the night of August 31. Photo: K.Y. Cheng