Police obtained a warrant and seized the woman’s medical records from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Dickson Lee
Woman who suffered eye injury during Hong Kong protest can take police to court in warrant fight, judge rules
- Court of First Instance grants leave to the woman, identified only as K, to continue legal battle
- Woman was hurt in anti-government protest and lawyer called police move to seize her medical records ‘egregious breach’ of her rights.
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police obtained a warrant and seized the woman’s medical records from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Dickson Lee
The woman sustained a severe injury to her right eye in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: Reuters
Woman who suffered severe eye injury during Hong Kong protest has not gone blind, hospital source says
- There were fears woman could have lost her eye but ‘worst situation’ has not happened, source says
- Woman, who was injured during protest outside Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station, has been discharged from hospital
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The woman sustained a severe injury to her right eye in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: Reuters