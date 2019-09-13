Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police obtained a warrant and seized the woman’s medical records from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Woman who suffered eye injury during Hong Kong protest can take police to court in warrant fight, judge rules

  • Court of First Instance grants leave to the woman, identified only as K, to continue legal battle
  • Woman was hurt in anti-government protest and lawyer called police move to seize her medical records ‘egregious breach’ of her rights.
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 2:16pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police obtained a warrant and seized the woman’s medical records from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
The woman sustained a severe injury to her right eye in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Woman who suffered severe eye injury during Hong Kong protest has not gone blind, hospital source says

  • There were fears woman could have lost her eye but ‘worst situation’ has not happened, source says
  • Woman, who was injured during protest outside Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station, has been discharged from hospital
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 11:33pm, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The woman sustained a severe injury to her right eye in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.