Aerial footage of extradition bill protesters gathering outside the Legislative Council complex. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong riot suspect in court in connection with extradition bill protest outside Legislative Council complex in June
- Lifeguard Sin Ka-ho is first of 32 arrested that day and faces charges of rioting and resisting police
- But names of two officers are left off court documents as they are only identified by their serial numbers
