Facebook said that WhatsApp was primarily designed for private messaging and that it took action to prevent bulk and automated messaging. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police’s anti-violence WhatsApp hotlines are suspended after only three days for violating operator’s terms of service
- Facebook, which owns messaging app, says platform is intended for private use only and that it habitually removes accounts for bulk behaviour
- Police say they decided to suspend hotlines because all were inoperable and it had received mixed feedback about the initiative
Topic | Hong Kong police
