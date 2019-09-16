Channels

At one point, the man beaten appeared to lose consciousness and was seen lying on the ground. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man seriously hurt after attack by anti-government demonstrators as street fights between rival groups erupt

  • People trade blows and verbal abuse, with outbreaks of violence occurring mainly in the North Point and Fortress Hill area
  • Ugliest incident involved unarmed man being attacked by a mob of black-clad masked protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 7:44am, 16 Sep, 2019

At one point, the man beaten appeared to lose consciousness and was seen lying on the ground. Photo: Handout
