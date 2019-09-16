At one point, the man beaten appeared to lose consciousness and was seen lying on the ground. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: man seriously hurt after attack by anti-government demonstrators as street fights between rival groups erupt
- People trade blows and verbal abuse, with outbreaks of violence occurring mainly in the North Point and Fortress Hill area
- Ugliest incident involved unarmed man being attacked by a mob of black-clad masked protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
At one point, the man beaten appeared to lose consciousness and was seen lying on the ground. Photo: Handout
Thousands of protesters march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden in Central defying a ban on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Battles and brawls in Hong Kong’s commercial heart as peaceful protest turns ugly
- Masked mobs set fire to a railway station exit and beat man unconscious after marchers defy police ban to press the government to answer their demands
- At least eight wounded, three seriously, in a day of petrol bombs, water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Thousands of protesters march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden in Central defying a ban on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang