Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police arrest an anti-government protester inside Prince Edward MTR station during a chaotic incident on August 31. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong student leader takes MTR to court to preserve security footage of police operation rail operator has already said it will keep for three years

  • Education University’s Kex Leung goes to High Court over August 31 incident where he was arrested inside Prince Edward station
  • Rail operator challenges injunction as judge acknowledges court may not have jurisdiction in case
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 4:53pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police arrest an anti-government protester inside Prince Edward MTR station during a chaotic incident on August 31. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.