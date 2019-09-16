The men launched their legal action at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Trio launch court action against Hong Kong police over failure to display identification numbers during anti-government protests
- Three men all claim they were hurt during protests but lack of numbers makes it difficult to lodge formal complaint
- Court filing claims situation violates city’s Bill of Rights
