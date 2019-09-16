Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester lights a petrol bomb before throwing it at police stationed outside government headquarters in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Police chief praises officers on 100th day of protests while association warns those attacked with petrol bombs could fire live ammunition at radical protesters

  • Junior Police Officers’ Association issues statement on 100th day of anti-government protests sparked by now-withdrawn extradition bill
  • Commissioner Stephen Lo gives full support to officers, thanking them for their professionalism during ‘challenging and difficult times’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:46pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester lights a petrol bomb before throwing it at police stationed outside government headquarters in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thousands of protesters march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden in Central defying a ban on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Society

Battles and brawls in Hong Kong’s commercial heart as peaceful protest turns ugly

  • Masked mobs set fire to a railway station exit and beat man unconscious after marchers defy police ban to press the government to answer their demands
  • At least eight wounded, three seriously, in a day of petrol bombs, water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:20pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thousands of protesters march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden in Central defying a ban on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.