A protester lights a petrol bomb before throwing it at police stationed outside government headquarters in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Police chief praises officers on 100th day of protests while association warns those attacked with petrol bombs could fire live ammunition at radical protesters
- Junior Police Officers’ Association issues statement on 100th day of anti-government protests sparked by now-withdrawn extradition bill
- Commissioner Stephen Lo gives full support to officers, thanking them for their professionalism during ‘challenging and difficult times’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Thousands of protesters march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden in Central defying a ban on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Battles and brawls in Hong Kong’s commercial heart as peaceful protest turns ugly
- Masked mobs set fire to a railway station exit and beat man unconscious after marchers defy police ban to press the government to answer their demands
- At least eight wounded, three seriously, in a day of petrol bombs, water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas
