Sexual predator Mickey Fung was jailed on Friday after admitting several charges of procuring unlawful sexual acts, theft and fraud. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong sex attacker who claimed woman’s aborted baby could be reincarnated through intercourse jailed for 38 months
- Mickey Fung, 40, posed as religious figure and told victim the sexual acts would bring back the souls of her aborted child and late mother
- Repeat sex offender and fraudster also conned sales assistant into giving him more than US$13,600
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Sexual predator Mickey Fung was jailed on Friday after admitting several charges of procuring unlawful sexual acts, theft and fraud. Photo: Fung Chang