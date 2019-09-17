Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sexual predator Mickey Fung was jailed on Friday after admitting several charges of procuring unlawful sexual acts, theft and fraud. Photo: Fung Chang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong sex attacker who claimed woman’s aborted baby could be reincarnated through intercourse jailed for 38 months

  • Mickey Fung, 40, posed as religious figure and told victim the sexual acts would bring back the souls of her aborted child and late mother
  • Repeat sex offender and fraudster also conned sales assistant into giving him more than US$13,600
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 5:19pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sexual predator Mickey Fung was jailed on Friday after admitting several charges of procuring unlawful sexual acts, theft and fraud. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.