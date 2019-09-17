A white-shirted man stands behind riot police in Yuen Long on the night of July 21. Police have been accused of neglected their duties by being slow in responding to that night’s attack on protesters and commuters by armed men. Photo: Winson Wong
Police handling of Yuen Long attacks the main source of Hongkongers’ complaints against force since anti-government protests began
- Independent Police Complaints Council says it received 822 complaints pertaining to public order events related to now-withdrawn fugitive bill
- Force says most complaints concerned jammed emergency hotline on night of July 21 attacks
Topic | Hong Kong police
