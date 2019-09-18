Supporters of the arrested protesters appear at Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Winson Wong
Hundreds of supporters turn out at Hong Kong court as three anti-government protesters face charges of rioting and assaulting police officers
- Three cases relate to protests at Sha Tin on July 14, Hong Kong airport on August 13 and North Point last Sunday
- Two younger defendants are bailed on condition they observe curfew and stay away from scene of incidents but a third is remanded in custody
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Supporters of the arrested protesters appear at Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Winson Wong