Riot police advance on protesters in one of the many clashes that have happened citywide since June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Second Hong Kong customs officer arrested over protest-related offence, bringing tally of disciplinary services staff detained amid unrest to four

  • Analyst says young ages of suspects shows a generational gap in political views between younger and older civil servants
  • Two others detained were immigration workers in separate incidents
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 9:18pm, 18 Sep, 2019

