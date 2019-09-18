Riot police advance on protesters in one of the many clashes that have happened citywide since June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Second Hong Kong customs officer arrested over protest-related offence, bringing tally of disciplinary services staff detained amid unrest to four
- Analyst says young ages of suspects shows a generational gap in political views between younger and older civil servants
- Two others detained were immigration workers in separate incidents
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Riot police advance on protesters in one of the many clashes that have happened citywide since June. Photo: Sam Tsang