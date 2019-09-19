Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen ordered each of the parents to serve a 12-month probation at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Court spares Hong Kong couple from prison for assaulting their adolescent daughters
- Parents, aged 48 and 49, who admit beating the children on two separate occasions, given 12 months’ probation
- Lawyers for couple say they were incapable of educating their children, who have been placed in residential homes
Topic | Law
Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen ordered each of the parents to serve a 12-month probation at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong