Riot police arrest suspects at Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong court orders MTR to preserve footage of police operation at Prince Edward, Lai Chi Kok stations, pending ruling on releasing clips to student leader suing officers
- Case centres on controversial incident on August 31 in which clashes between police and protesters occurred
- Education University student union president Kex Leung, who was arrested but later released, plans to sue police for injuries
