Apple Daily’s chief executive called the doxxing a threat to press freedom. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily gets injunction against reporters’ doxxing after harassment related to anti-government protests
- Russia-hosted website wanted ‘to know who these people are and why are they messing up Hong Kong’, and published personal details of almost 20 workers at the paper
- High Court order will leave it in contempt if it does it again
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
Apple Daily’s chief executive called the doxxing a threat to press freedom. Photo: David Wong