Isaac Cheng (left) and two party members were summoned in accordance with the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. Photo: Sam Tsang
Three members of Hong Kong localist party Demosisto ‘prosecuted’ for protest at national anthem bill committee meeting in March
- Party says Department of Justice issues summons to vice-chairman Isaac Cheng and two others for ‘violating executive order’ on March 16
- Trio had stormed the desk of national anthem bill committee chairman Martin Liao during a public hearing on the proposed law
Topic | Hong Kong localism and independence
