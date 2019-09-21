Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Isaac Cheng (left) and two party members were summoned in accordance with the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Three members of Hong Kong localist party Demosisto ‘prosecuted’ for protest at national anthem bill committee meeting in March

  • Party says Department of Justice issues summons to vice-chairman Isaac Cheng and two others for ‘violating executive order’ on March 16
  • Trio had stormed the desk of national anthem bill committee chairman Martin Liao during a public hearing on the proposed law
Topic |   Hong Kong localism and independence
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 12:17am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Isaac Cheng (left) and two party members were summoned in accordance with the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.