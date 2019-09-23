Although burglaries dropped by 2.7 per cent in the first six months of 2019 – the city’s upscale areas continued to be targeted. Photo: Warton Li
Two more luxury homes robbed as Hong Kong police warn of manpower depleted by anti-government protest crisis
- Two homes burgled in Tai Po and a grocery store in Sham Shui Po is robbed of HK$120,000 worth of cash and liquor
- Reports of burglaries have soared in the past three months with police resources devoted to anti-government protests
Topic | Crime
Although burglaries dropped by 2.7 per cent in the first six months of 2019 – the city’s upscale areas continued to be targeted. Photo: Warton Li