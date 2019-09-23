The High Court cleared Alfred Chu despite accusations he posted a message saying ‘rogue cops and families go to hell’ on his Facebook page. Photo: Roy Issa
Trainee lawyer cleared to practise after Hong Kong justice department accepts anti-police message on his Facebook page was posted by his girlfriend
- Aspiring solicitor Alfred Chu sworn in despite message posted in his name on social media urging ‘rogue cops’ and their families to ‘go to hell’
- High Court admitted Chu but reminds him post was ‘distasteful and hatred-inciting’ and tells him to be more responsible in future
Topic | Law
The High Court cleared Alfred Chu despite accusations he posted a message saying ‘rogue cops and families go to hell’ on his Facebook page. Photo: Roy Issa