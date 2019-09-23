Police officers pull out their guns after a confrontation with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, in August. Photo: AP
Hong Kong police may have to use guns if protesters attempt to take them, warns head of officers’ association
- Warning comes from chairman of Junior Police Officers’ Association who calls it ‘only and necessary decision’
- Lam Chi-wai had earlier warned that police could turn to live ammunition if threatened with petrol bombs
