The video, filmed from above, claims to show at least 20 riot police surrounding a man in a yellow vest and one officer kicking him. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong protests: police deny beating man during rally and say video of incident only shows officers kicking ‘yellow object’
- Yuen Long resident reportedly filmed incident on Saturday, and church group says man was one of its volunteers
- But police say other videos show no evidence of incident and man was arrested for assaulting police
