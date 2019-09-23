Channels

The video, filmed from above, claims to show at least 20 riot police surrounding a man in a yellow vest and one officer kicking him. Photo: RTHK
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: police deny beating man during rally and say video of incident only shows officers kicking ‘yellow object’

  • Yuen Long resident reportedly filmed incident on Saturday, and church group says man was one of its volunteers
  • But police say other videos show no evidence of incident and man was arrested for assaulting police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Updated: 10:11pm, 23 Sep, 2019

