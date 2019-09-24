The two men and two women were found at the address on Tung Chau Street in Sham Shui Po when officers raided it at around 7pm on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Two men and two women detained after HK$520,000 in fake bank notes seized in raid on Hong Kong flat
- Police also seized two imitation handguns and two knives from the flat on Tung Chau Street in Sham Shui Po
