In the first eight months of 2019, 71 people have died in 70 road accidents across Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Elderly Hong Kong man dies after being hit by KMB double-decker in Sham Shui Po, driver arrested, in city’s third fatal bus accident this month
- Man, 83, was crossing Cheung Sha Wan Road near Nam Cheong Street at 9.17am
- Police arrest bus driver – a 47-year-old man – for dangerous driving causing death
