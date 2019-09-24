Officials of China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Limited at the company’s listing ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2009. Photo: SCMP
Founder and manager of China Metal Recycling accused of making bogus transactions worth more than HK$4.2 billion to get listed on Hong Kong stock exchange
- If stock exchange knew that the company’s financial data were false, it would not have allowed listing, says prosecutor Newman Wong
- But company co-founder Lai Wun-yin and administration manager Choy Ling-ling deny allegation and plead not guilty to conspiracy to defraud
