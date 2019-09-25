Allen Yu, 65, had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong barber gets 160 hours community service for chopping off stranger’s ponytail on bus
- Allen Yu had his shears confiscated after cutting off fellow passenger’s hair because it ‘was getting in my way’
- The 65-year-old, who has 41 prior convictions, vows to receive psychiatric treatment
