San Lok Street in Sheung Shui, where police responded to a report of theft on Wednesday. Photo: Google
Hong Kong police search for dyed-blonde fake masseuse who lured local man to guest house and stole his HK$110,000 watch
- Woman described as 1.6m tall, about 40 years old and wearing white dress when she left guest house
- Police sources report a spate of thefts targeting local men with the promise of sex or massages in recent months
Topic | Crime
San Lok Street in Sheung Shui, where police responded to a report of theft on Wednesday. Photo: Google