Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

San Lok Street in Sheung Shui, where police responded to a report of theft on Wednesday. Photo: Google
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police search for dyed-blonde fake masseuse who lured local man to guest house and stole his HK$110,000 watch

  • Woman described as 1.6m tall, about 40 years old and wearing white dress when she left guest house
  • Police sources report a spate of thefts targeting local men with the promise of sex or massages in recent months
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 7:14pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

San Lok Street in Sheung Shui, where police responded to a report of theft on Wednesday. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.