Carrie Lam pledged to hold dialogue sessions as she announced the extradition bill was abandoned.
Carrie Lam holds her first community dialogue and participants are banned from carrying umbrellas, gas masks and helmets as police keep a low profile

  • Two-hour dialogue session scheduled for Thursday evening in Wan Chai
  • Force keeps ‘maximal reserve’ on standby in case protesters try to besiege venue
Christy Leung  

Clifford Lo  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 9:30pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Carrie Lam pledged to hold dialogue sessions as she announced the extradition bill was abandoned. Photo: Sam Tsang
A marriage of convenience between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons may be seeing the end of its honeymoon. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Scapegoats or scoundrels? Why ties between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons are unravelling amid protest crisis

  • In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
  • In this second instalment, we examine the close ties between the city’s property tycoons and Beijing, and how a recalibration might be due
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 3:21pm, 25 Sep, 2019

A marriage of convenience between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons may be seeing the end of its honeymoon. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
