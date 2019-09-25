Pun Ho-chiu faces charges over a protest outside the city’s police headquarters on June 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
First person charged over Hong Kong protests denies attacking police and criminal damage
- Pun Ho-chiu, known as ‘Occupy Mong Kok Painter’ faces nine charges relating to a melee outside the city’s police headquarters in June
- Elsewhere, a 32-year-old telecoms worker was in court accused of leaking personal details of police officers’ friends and family
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Pun Ho-chiu faces charges over a protest outside the city’s police headquarters on June 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures