The High Court in Admiralty, where on Wednesday three judges agreed to reduce a sentence over same-sex discrimination. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong Court of Appeals calls for immediate review of laws and policies that discriminate against same-sex relationships
- Judges reduce jail term of sex offender who complained he received an excessive sentence for ‘consensual buggery with a minor’ because he was gay
- Successful appeal follows landmark court ruling in May, which finally abolished or revised sexual criminal offences that punished gay men
Topic | Hong Kong courts
