Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The man was brought to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he was later pronounced dead. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Man arrested after argument over electricity bill leaves his brother dead from stab wound in Hong Kong flat

  • Police were called to the flat in Mong Kok on Wednesday night after younger brother was stabbed
  • The two brothers, 60 and 62, lived with their mother and elder brother’s wife
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 1:47pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The man was brought to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he was later pronounced dead. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.