Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The High Court in Admiralty. The city’s LGBT community has won several high-profile cases against the government in recent years. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong was entitled to deny public housing to same-sex couples because of city’s limited supply, government lawyer argues

  • Hong Kong same-sex couple seeks judicial review over decision to bar them from a public housing flat under the category of ‘ordinary family’
  • But government lawyer says the city ‘does not have enough to go around’ – case continues Friday
Topic |   LGBTI
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 8:08pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The High Court in Admiralty. The city’s LGBT community has won several high-profile cases against the government in recent years. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.