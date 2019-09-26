Channels

Ho Pui-kai (left), 20, leaves Eastern Court on Thursday with his defence lawyer, Daniel Wong Kwok-tung. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Andy Chan, founder of outlawed Hong Kong National Party, charged with assault and unlawful assembly over Sheung Shui border protest

  • Andy Chan, 29, was arrested leaving the city at Hong Kong International Airport in August – he is expected in court Friday
  • Separately, magistrate grants bail to student charged over June protests so he can go sightseeing in Taiwan
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 9:28pm, 26 Sep, 2019

