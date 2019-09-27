The centre, set up in 1979, is about 1.5km from the city’s border with Shenzhen. Photo: Winson Wong
Why Hong Kong police stopped sending anti-government protesters to the remote and controversial San Uk Ling Holding Centre
- Detainees accused police of torturing or mistreating them at the Sheung Shui facility, previously used to hold mainland Chinese stowaways
- The force rejected the allegations, but will in future keep activists at police stations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The centre, set up in 1979, is about 1.5km from the city’s border with Shenzhen. Photo: Winson Wong