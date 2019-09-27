Channels

Protesters during a face-off with police during an anti-government protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Hong Kong court refuses police applications for protection orders against three teenagers arrested over anti-government protests

  • Representing two teenagers, Counsel Charlotte Chan argues order will unnecessarily place restrictions on them and affect their studies
  • Counsel Johnny So, representing a 13-year-old girl, says police are making such applications to deter young people from taking part in protests
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 8:16pm, 27 Sep, 2019

