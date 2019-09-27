Protesters during a face-off with police during an anti-government protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong court refuses police applications for protection orders against three teenagers arrested over anti-government protests
- Representing two teenagers, Counsel Charlotte Chan argues order will unnecessarily place restrictions on them and affect their studies
- Counsel Johnny So, representing a 13-year-old girl, says police are making such applications to deter young people from taking part in protests
