Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police preparing for action in Tung Chung earlier this month with the city in the grip of anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: senior police officer Alan Lau calls on colleagues to rise above ‘rogue cop’ framing to restore order, help defeat hatred

  • Force smeared in ‘biggest conspiracy in the world’ that fans flames of hate against city officers, says Lau
  • Veteran officer who led police operations during Occupy Central says law and force alone cannot restore order
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 5:24pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police preparing for action in Tung Chung earlier this month with the city in the grip of anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police officers pull out their guns after a confrontation with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, in August. Photo: AP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police may have to open fire if protesters attempt to snatch guns, warns head of officers’ association

  • Remark comes from chairman of Junior Police Officers’ Association who calls it ‘only and necessary decision’
  • Lam Chi-wai had earlier warned that police could turn to live ammunition if threatened with petrol bombs
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 11:53pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers pull out their guns after a confrontation with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, in August. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.