Riot police preparing for action in Tung Chung earlier this month with the city in the grip of anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: senior police officer Alan Lau calls on colleagues to rise above ‘rogue cop’ framing to restore order, help defeat hatred
- Force smeared in ‘biggest conspiracy in the world’ that fans flames of hate against city officers, says Lau
- Veteran officer who led police operations during Occupy Central says law and force alone cannot restore order
Police officers pull out their guns after a confrontation with demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, in August. Photo: AP
Hong Kong police may have to open fire if protesters attempt to snatch guns, warns head of officers’ association
- Remark comes from chairman of Junior Police Officers’ Association who calls it ‘only and necessary decision’
- Lam Chi-wai had earlier warned that police could turn to live ammunition if threatened with petrol bombs
