Fights erupted outside Fortress Hill MTR station in the early hours of Sunday. Photo: Facebook
Fight over Hong Kong ‘Lennon Wall’ leaves two men injured as tensions escalate between anti-government protesters and opponents
- Incident happened in the early hours of Sunday outside Fortress Hill MTR station
- Two government supporters were beaten on Friday and Saturday in clashes with protesters
