Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fights erupted outside Fortress Hill MTR station in the early hours of Sunday. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

Fight over Hong Kong ‘Lennon Wall’ leaves two men injured as tensions escalate between anti-government protesters and opponents

  • Incident happened in the early hours of Sunday outside Fortress Hill MTR station
  • Two government supporters were beaten on Friday and Saturday in clashes with protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 2:10pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fights erupted outside Fortress Hill MTR station in the early hours of Sunday. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.