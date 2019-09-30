Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng at the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar on June 24. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng calls agreement between Hong Kong and mainland China a ‘game-changer’ for city’s arbitration industry

  • Cheng says move gives city a great advantage – with Belt and Road Initiative, a significant factor in discussions
  • Hong Kong is the first and only jurisdiction to have this arrangement with the mainland
Topic |   Law
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 7:36am, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng at the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar on June 24. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.