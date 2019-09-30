Indonesian journalist Veby Indah’s legal representative Michael Vidler says police violated internationally accepted norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesian journalist shot in the face will request Hong Kong Police to launch criminal probe into incident
- Veby Indah’s lawyer Michael Vidler says police violated prescribed norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle
- But police Chief Superintendent John Tse defends operation, saying protesters from the scene were throwing petrol bombs at officers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A picture, featuring (from left) the Four Heavenly Kings of Canto-pop Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau is circulated on LIHKG reading: October 1 is tuck-your-shirt-in day. Photo: LIHKG
Why are Hong Kong protesters urging one another to tuck in their shirts, roll up their trousers and schedule messages ahead of National Day
- Messages circulating on protesters’ favoured online platforms call for new fashion to expose undercover officers carrying guns or batons
- On Sunday, an officer fired a live round into the air during clashes in Wan Chai to protect safety of ‘surrounded and attacked’ colleagues
Topic | Hong Kong protests
