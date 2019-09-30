Channels

Indonesian journalist Veby Indah's legal representative Michael Vidler says police violated internationally accepted norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle.
Law and Crime

Indonesian journalist shot in the face will request Hong Kong Police to launch criminal probe into incident

  • Veby Indah’s lawyer Michael Vidler says police violated prescribed norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle
  • But police Chief Superintendent John Tse defends operation, saying protesters from the scene were throwing petrol bombs at officers
Linda Lew  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 11:47pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Indonesian journalist Veby Indah’s legal representative Michael Vidler says police violated internationally accepted norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle. Photo: Bloomberg
A picture, featuring (from left) the Four Heavenly Kings of Canto-pop Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau is circulated on LIHKG reading: October 1 is tuck-your-shirt-in day. Photo: LIHKG
Politics

Why are Hong Kong protesters urging one another to tuck in their shirts, roll up their trousers and schedule messages ahead of National Day

  • Messages circulating on protesters’ favoured online platforms call for new fashion to expose undercover officers carrying guns or batons
  • On Sunday, an officer fired a live round into the air during clashes in Wan Chai to protect safety of ‘surrounded and attacked’ colleagues
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 10:50pm, 30 Sep, 2019

A picture, featuring (from left) the Four Heavenly Kings of Canto-pop Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau is circulated on LIHKG reading: October 1 is tuck-your-shirt-in day. Photo: LIHKG
